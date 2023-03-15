Local Ministers attend meetings and events in South Africa, Miami and Mexico for St Patrick’s Day trips

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway Ministers are busy attending events and meetings in South Africa, Miami and Mexico as part of the Government’s biggest ever St Patrick’s Day trade mission.

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte is visiting three areas in South Africa – Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.

While Chief Whip and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton is visiting Miami and Mexico.

Every Cabinet Minister is jetting off this week, to promote Ireland across the globe for St Patrick’s Day.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has landed in Washington, Tánaiste Micheál Martin is visiting New York and Boston, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will be in Singapore & China.

Our local TDs Anne Rabbitte and Hildegarde Naughton are also enjoying far-away places.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte has been meeting with members of the Irish business network in Cape Town.

Deputy Rabbitte has also launched the first Irish studies chair in South Africa.

The local TD also went to see Cape Town’s latest mural created by an Irish Artist, known as Aches.

Meanwhile, Galway West TD and Government Chief Whip, Hildegarde Naughton has come and gone from Miami.

While there, she met with Miami Chamber, the South Florida Ireland Chamber of Commerce and she visited Miami Port.

The local TD is now in Mexico, where she has been meeting with Ireland’s Ambassador to Mexico in Monterrey, along with taking part in a bilateral meeting with the State Minister for Health.