Local Minister confident Government committed to getting Galway City Ring Road “over the line”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD and Government Minister is confident that the Galway City Ring Road will “get over the line” after being approved by An Bord Pleanála.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister Hildegarde Naughton says Government support is there, citing the project’s inclusion in the National Development Plan.

A bypass of Galway City is several decades in the making, including a failed previous attempt almost ten years ago.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has tweeted to welcome what he called excellent news, noting it will be good for residents, visitors, business and employment.

Fine Gael Minister Naughton argues this project is not a choice between roads and public transport as some are making it out to be.

Senator Sean Kyne says this is a momentous decision for Galway City.

He’s hopeful there will not be a judicial review of the decision.

Peter Butler is Chairperson of An Taisce Galway Planning Committee.

He feels the road will never be built and we should not be basing our plans around an assumption that it will.