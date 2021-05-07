Local MEP warns greater action need to tackle rising cyber violence against women

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local MEP is warning that cyber violence against women is now a major issue and a lot of work remains to be done in the area.

Midlands-North-West MEP Maria Walsh today hosted a roundtable event to discuss the issue, and the steps being taken to address it at both national and EU levels.

It follows her appointment to an EU brief which aims to examine the potential actions EU institutions could take to progress and tackle the rising issue from an EU perspective.

Speakers at today’s event included Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Head of Journalism & Communication at NUIG Tom Felle.

Deputy MacNeill gave an overview of the situation in Ireland, while Tom Felle discussed his research on the amount of online abuse experienced by women in the public eye.

MEP Walsh says there is a clear and striking gendered aspect to the cyberviolence aimed at women – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]