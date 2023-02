From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local MEP wants Russia and Belarus to be banned from the Olympics.

83 European Parliament members have written to the European Council President Charles Michel calling for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned.

The International Olympic Committee has indicated athletes from these countries could take part as neutral participants.

But Midland-North-West MEP Colm Markey says they shouldn’t be allowed to compete in the 2024 Olympics: