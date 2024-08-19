Local MEP undertaking community consultations on EU Just Transition Fund

A local MEP is undertaking community consultations on the EU Just Transition Fund.

Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly is taking the measure after the recent allocations of grant aid to various projects in the Midlands North West area.

He’s hoping to gather detailed feedback on the impact of the allocations, particularly in relation to former Bord na Móna and ESB workers.

The European Commission is currently reviewing the EUJTF operation, and MEP Mullooly says it’s vital it’s informed by community feedback.