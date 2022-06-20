Local MEP to host meeting on Western Rail Corridor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP for this region, Chris MacManus, will host an online meeting this evening to discuss the Western Rail Corridor. (20/6)

The Sinn Fein MEP says it’s an opportunity to discuss the future of the project, as well as demonstrate the public support that exists across the region.

He argues the WRC rail network has enormous potential and would significantly increase social, economic and educational opportunities.

The online meeting takes place this evening at 7.30 and details are available at SinnFein.ie