24 November 2023

Local MEP to address rising cost of airline travel at national conference

Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey is warning that the cost of flying is set to soar.

The Local MEP says the price will go up unless there’s a massive scale-up in producing sustainable aviation fuel.

He’s hosting a conference with airline executives including Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary in County Meath today.

MEP Markey says there’s a long way to go for Ireland to meet its sustainable aviation fuel targets:

