Local MEP slams failure to commit to Western Rail Corridor in NDP

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: A local MEP claims the failure of the Government to commit to the Western Rail Corridor in the revised National Development Plan is a “missed opportunity”.

Midlands North-West Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus says while the plan commits to €35bn spending on transport, very little appears to be coming to the western area.

He points out that the West of Ireland has officially been recognised as a region in decline by the EU and there is a long-running and critical need for significant investment in infrastructure.

Chris MacManus argues that otherwise, commmunities in the west will never have a sustainable future in terms of employment.

The Sinn Fein MEP says the Government needs to prove they are dedicated to tackling regional imbalance.