Galway Bay FM newsroom – Midlands-NorthWest MEP Maria Walsh hopes to accelerate and support job-growth and education in the West this year.

The local MEP says attracting tourism to Galway and continuing the EU’s support for ATU Galway is also top of her agenda.

The Fine Gael MEP represents 13 counties in the northwest, including Galway, at the European Parliament.

Speaking to Sarah Slevin, MEP Walsh explains what her role in the European Parliament involves: