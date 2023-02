From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local MEP is renewing calls for the legalisation of Cannabis in Ireland.

Midlands North West MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan says like in Germany, if legalised the market will be fully regulated with licenced growers and sold by licenced shops.

It’s following the establishment of the Citizen’s Assembly on drugs by the Dáil last week.

Speaking on Galway Talks, ‘Ming’ Flanagan says Irish people are already using cannabis: