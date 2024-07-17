Galway Bay FM

17 July 2024

Local MEP Maria Walsh to be appointed to the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee

Local MEP Maria Walsh is to be appointed to the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee.

The Fine Gael MEP says agriculture is the bedrock of our communities and rural economies, with European policy dictating the incomes and businesses of thousands of farm families across Ireland.

MEP Walsh added that having a seat at the decision-making table will ensure she’s at the forefront of the EU’s agriculture agenda over the next five year.

He listed her priorities for the renegotiation of CAP as increasing funding to farm families to scale their businesses and supporting agri-tech and agri-tourism businesses.

