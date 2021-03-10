Local MEP highlights gender inequality in Irish workforce in EU Parliament

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP for this region, Maria Walsh, has highlighted the ongoing gender inequality in the Irish workforce at the European Parliament.

Addressing today’s session, Midlands North-West MEP Walsh said one of the very first benefits of Ireland joining the European Union in 1973 was the abolishment of a law restricting the employment of married women.

However, she pointed out that almost 50 years later, significant gaps remain – with the pay gap at 14 percent and the pension gap at 30 percent.

Fine Gael MEP Walsh was contributing to a debate on a newly released report entitled “European Semester for economic policy coordination: Employment and Social Aspects in the Annual Sustainable Growth Strategy 2021”.

Addressing the EU Parliament today, she called for accelerated action – to hear her contribution, tune in to FYI [email protected]