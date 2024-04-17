Galway Bay FM

17 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Local MEP claims TikTok not doing enough to protect mental health of teens

Share story:
Local MEP claims TikTok not doing enough to protect mental health of teens

Local MEP Maria Walsh claims that TikTok is not doing enough to protect the mental health of vulnerable teenagers.

The Midlands North West MEP has led the campaign for a European Mental Health Strategy over the past five years.

MEP Walsh says TikTok’s algorithms actively highlight graphic content on depression, self-harm and suicide.

The Fine Gael MEP says the level of protection the platform offers is falling below what is needed:

Share story:

100 students and staff gather at University of Galway for Day of Action for Palestine

Around a hundred members of staff and students have gathered at the University of Galway to take part in a united Day of Action for Palestine today. 17 un...

Mayor officially opens changing facility for the disabled at Ladies Beach, Salthill

The ‘Changing Places’ facility at Ladies Beach in Salthill has been officially opened The facility was opened by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare, in advan...

Green light for Tonery's Bar in Bohermore to be demolished and replaced with hotel

City planners have given the green light for Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore to be demolished and replaced with a hotel. The original plan was for 3 floor...

Plea for tenants to "respect houses" as keys to be handed over to new social homes in Ahascragh

There’s a plea for tenants to “mind and respect” new social homes in Ahascragh, as keys are to be handed over shortly. The project at th...