From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A local MEP is calling on Government to ban the TikTok app from staff mobile phones.

Midlands NorthWest MEP, Colm Markey, says the Oireachtas should follow the example set by the European Parliament.

It recently told MEPs and staff to uninstall the app from all corporate devices, in alignment with the Commission and Council.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Colm Markey explains his concerns with the app: