Local MEP calls for tech grants to help older people live more independently

Government schemes to help older people live in their homes for longer are outdated and need a complete overhaul.

That’s according to MEP for this region, Colm Markey, who says that funding for the Seniors Alert Scheme should be amended to include assistive technology.

Under the current scheme, certain people over the age of 65 can avail of a personal monitored alarm.

But Fine Gael MEP Markey says there are other types of technology that can allow older people to live more independently.