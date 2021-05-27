Local MEP calls for extra bank holiday to thank COVID-19 volunteers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local MEP is calling for an extra bank holiday to thank COVID-19 volunteers.

Fine Gael Midlands-North-West MEP Colm Markey says the Government should introduce a new bank holiday later this year to thank volunteers for their tireless efforts during the pandemic.

According to an Ipsos MRBI survey, commissioned by Volunteer Ireland, as many as three out of every four people volunteered in Ireland in some way during the emergency.

MEP Markey argues Ireland has nine public holidays, which is among the lowest out of EU countries, and the extra bank holiday would give the Irish public a well-earned break.

He says it would also offer a much-needed boost to the hospitality and retail sectors and give the wider population something to look forward to – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour

Photo – Colm Markey