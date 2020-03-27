Local Link Galway begin medical support and food supply services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Link Galway’s evening services on door-to-door routes are being suspended, effective immediately.

Resources will instead be redeployed, to the deliver of community support services for passengers who need medical and food supplies within rural areas.

Local Link is working with local authorities, and community groups to ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of trusted support services over the coming weeks and months.

The group is offering a collect and deliver service, where possible, from pharmacies and local shops for passengers, delivering critical medical supplies to the elderly, the vulnerable and sick within rural areas.

Those in need of such support should contact their Local Link provider directly.

Manager of Local Link Galway Joe Greally says the day services will not be interrupted.