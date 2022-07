From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local LGBTQ+ group is calling on the public to support them in re-establishing a city resource centre.

Their Teach Solais centre at Victoria Place was closed in August 2020 due to affordability and a lack of sustainable funding.

Amach LGBT Galway are asking for people to submit their support to Galway City Council’s Local Economic and Community Plan by tomorrow.

Chairperson of the group’s board, Cameron Keighron, explains why it’s such an important facility: