Local Labour Councillor slams Government “kite flying” over social welfare increases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Labour Councillor Niall McNelis is accusing the Government of “kite flying” over the uncertainty around increases to social welfare payments.

It’s as it looks increasingly unlikely that a widely proposed €15 increase will be going ahead in next month’s budget.

It’s reported today that there are concerns over the potential impact on the wider budget – as well as tensions in the coalition.

Councillor McNelis doesn’t accept that – and says some of the most vunerable in society are struggling.