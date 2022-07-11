Local Independent TDs indicate position ahead of Government no confidence vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has confirmed he’ll be voting against the Government ahead of a vote of no confidence to be held this week.

However, he’s keen to stress it’s not a sign of support for – or a vote of confidence in – Sinn Fein.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Roscommon/Galway Deputy Fitzmaurice says his reason for voting against the Government is very simple.

Meanwhile, Deputy Sean Canney says he’s not yet decided – but whatever choice he makes will be what best serves his constituents.