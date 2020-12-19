Local hospitals and World Health Organisation team up to deliver public lecture on digital health

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Local hospitals and the World Health Organisation have teamed up to deliver a public lecture on digital health.

The Saolta Hospital Group, which includes Galway’s public hospitals, has partnered with the W.H.O. to deliver the lecture which focuses on digital health as the future of medicine, as connected technology becomes increasingly prevelant.

It details how digital health strategy integrates with the WHO global programme and how the right balance can be struck between traditional and digital health.

The presentation predicts healthcare will become like banking – largely delivered digitally, with occasional physical visits.

The public lecture features UHG Consultant Physician Professor Derek O’ Keefe and WHO Chief Information Officer Bernardo Mariano, and can be viewed on YouTube.