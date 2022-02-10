Local Green Party senator defends support for judicial review of Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly has spoken in the Seanad defending her support for a judicial review of the permission granted for the Galway City Ring Road.

It’s after the actions were sought by Friends of the Irish Environment and the Galway Race Committee.

Green Party Senator O’ Reilly said she is not against all roads, but she supports a judicial review because we are in the middle of a climate crisis and the proposed bypass is an “old solution”.

She argued some people are not willing to take the necessary measures, and many local politicians seem to be denying that we have to move forward to deal with the crisis.

Senator O’ Reilly said that a road that would likely cost €1bn is oversized for the problems facing Galway and there are better solutions.

However, Senator Ollie Crowe argued it is hardly appropriate for members of a Government party to be advocating against projects that form part of the Programme for Government.

Meanwhile, Senator Sean Kyne said the seeking of a judicial review is no great surprise – but highlights the need for reform in our planning laws.