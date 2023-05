Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unacceptably long waiting lists in our public health system are a major driving force behind a rise in codeine addiction.

That’s according to Ballygar GP Dr. Martin Daly, who’s been speaking to Galway Talks.

It comes as a national review is ongoing into the sale of codeine medicines over-the-counter.

Dr. Daly says many people are waiting years for treatment – and have no other choice but to rely heavily on codeine.