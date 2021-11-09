Local Government Minister urged to meet with Galway County Council over funding concerns

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: The Minister for Local Government is being urged to meet with Galway County Council to urgently discuss a long-running funding shortfall at the local authority.

Councillors from all 5 municipal districts recently voted to reject their budgets for next year – with the intent of sending a clear message to Government.

Later this month, all 39 councillors will also vote on the overall county budget of almost €40m – and if that is rejected, the current council could possibly be dissolved.

It’s estimated that the local authority needs close to €20m extra per year to meet the demand for services.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the Government cannot ignore the dire financial situation in Galway any longer.