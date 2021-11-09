Local Government Minister urged to meet with Galway County Council over funding concerns

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: The Minister for Local Government is being urged to meet with Galway County Council to urgently discuss a long-running funding shortfall at the local authority.

Councillors from all 5 municipal districts recently voted to reject their budgets for next year – with the intent of sending a clear message to Government.

Later this month, all 39 councillors will also vote on the overall county budget of almost €40m – and if that is rejected, the current council could possibly be dissolved.

It’s estimated that the local authority needs close to €20m extra per year to meet the demand for services.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the Government cannot ignore the dire financial situation in Galway any longer.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR