Local Government Department exploring possibility of new fire station in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Local Government is exploring the possibility of building a new fire station in Athenry.
Minister Eoghan Murphy was in the town today to launch the new wastewater treatment plant.
He also visited the site of a proposed new fire station on the edge of Athenry town.
Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says he’s confident Athenry will receive funding for a new state-of-the-art facility for Athenry’s Fire Service.
