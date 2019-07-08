Local Government Department exploring possibility of new fire station in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Local Government is exploring the possibility of building a new fire station in Athenry.

Minister Eoghan Murphy was in the town today to launch the new wastewater treatment plant.

He also visited the site of a proposed new fire station on the edge of Athenry town.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says he’s confident Athenry will receive funding for a new state-of-the-art facility for Athenry’s Fire Service.

