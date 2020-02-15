Local Fianna Fáil Councillor says party shouldn’t rule out coalition with Sinn Féin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Fianna Fáil Councillor John Connolly says his party should not rule out a coalition with Sinn Féin.

It’s after Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin stated he will not enter Government with Sinn Féin – as has Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

Councillor Connolly says the party faces a “strange dilemma” now as on one hand, Fianna Fáil has committed to not enter government with Sinn Féin, while on the other hand, it needs to listen to the voice of the electorate.

The Galway City Councillor has echoed the views of Galway West Fianna Fáil Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív who says the electorate sent a clear message at the polls and their views must be considered.

Councillor Connolly says a coalition between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil would not be easy but there’s an onus on elected representatives to make it work.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon-Galway, Claire Kerrane says it’s a disgrace that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s leaders are insisting they won’t work with Sinn Féin.

The party is to make contact with several Independent TDs in the coming days, as government formation talks continue.

It has already held meetings with the Green Party, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit.