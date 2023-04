Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local Fianna Fail councillor is voicing criticism of his partys stance on the eviction ban.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says he’s always been supportive of Government policy.

But he says on this issue, he has to follow his conscience and represent the interests of many of his constituents who find themselves in danger of losing their homes.

Councillor Cheevers says he accepts the ban cannot continue on a long-term basis but better supports should be put in place first.