Local events bring €100 million to Galway this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber expects the Races to cap off a €100 million boost for Galway this month.

Over the course of July, there has been a stream of cultural and tourism events in the county, including the Film Fleadh and most recently the International Arts Festival.

The Chamber believes this week’s Races, back to full spectator capacity since 2019, will contribute over €58 million to the local economy.

They estimate that throughout this month, such events will have attracted around quarter of a million people to the city and county.

Chief Executive Kenny Deery explains how these events impact more than just the economy