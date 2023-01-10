Local environmentalist claims decision for go-ahead of Gort Biogas plant is greenwashing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local environmentalist is claiming the decision to give permission to a proposed Biogas plant in Gort is akin to “greenwashing”.

It follows a well-attended public meeting against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to approve the controversial project on the outskirts of the town.

Environmentalist Áine McCann – who lives near the proposed site in Gort – claims the construction of the plant is simply to fill EU requirements to reduce emissions.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Áine says it’s as clear as day that it should not be placed at the Gort site: