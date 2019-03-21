Local election candidates sign up to anti racism protocol

A number of Galway candidates running in May’s Local Elections have today signed an anti-racism protocol.

The initiative has been launched by Galway Traveller Movement as the group marks the UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The protocol requires candidates to ensure that election campaigns are run in such a way that they do not ‘incite hatred or prejudice on the grounds of race, colour, nationality or ethnic or national origins, religious belief and membership of the Travelling Community’.

It also requires candidates and parties to condemn racist campaign materials or statements, and to guarantee that debates with asylum-seekers or Travellers are conducted in a responsible way.

