Local dog charity MADRA highlights “shocking” findings of national census on homeless dogs

Local dog rescue charity MADRA is drawing attention to the “shocking” findings of the first national census on homeless dogs in Ireland.

The landmark census was overseen by Connemara-based MADRA, in collaboration with Galway County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

It collected data from over 120 rescues and local authorities – and reveals there are currently over 3,000 dogs in shelters and pounds.

MADRA says that figure does not include many hundreds of dogs who are currently on waiting lists for space in shelters.

Speaking to Galway Talks, founder Marina Fiddler said rescue charities are being overwhelmed with a “tsunami” of dogs being given up by owners.