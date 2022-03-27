Local deputy dissatisfied with decision not to reopen driving centre in Clifden

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fianna Fail Deputy for Galway West/South Mayo Eamon O’Cuiv has expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision not to re open the NDLS Driving Centre in Clifden.

The Road Safety Authority, responding to a question from Deputy O’Cuiv, said that with the launch of the complete NDLS online service in 2020, the service has greatly reduced the demand at NDLS Centres and as a result, removed the requirement for part time centres.

They added that as the service demand will be met through the full time NDLS network and online, there will be no future requirement for part time centres like Clifden and Belmullet in Mayo.

Deputy O’Cuiv said that he was dissatisfied with the decision arguing that not everyone is comfortable or confident carrying out their business online.

He added that this was particularly hard on elderly people in the community.

The nearest in person NDLS Centre is based in Galway city which is over 100km from West Connemara.