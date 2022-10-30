Local Deputy and Sinn Féin spokesperson for Rural Development calls on Minister Ryan to commit funding to rural roads and laneways

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Rural Development, Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has called on the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to commit funding from his Department towards the Local Improvement Scheme currently solely funded by the Department of Rural Development.

The Local Improvement Scheme provides funding for the upgrade of rural roads and laneways which are not maintained by Local Authorities. There are 156 outstanding applications awaiting funding in Galway County Council.

Speaking having raised the issue during Priority Questions to Minister Humphreys this week, Deputy Kerrane asked the Minister was she meeting resistance from the Department of Transport.