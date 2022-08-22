Local dairy farmer bewildered over theft of valuable cattle near Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local dairy farmer is expressing bewilderment at how, or why, thieves raided his farm near Ballinasloe to steal a number of high-value cattle.

Seven incalf heifers were stolen some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning on remote rented land at Ballydangan, around 3km outside the town.

A Garda investigation is underway and anyone with information is urged to contact Roscommon Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Speaking to Sally Ann Barrett, Dairy Farmer Enda Doran said the farm is “well off the beaten track” – and he cannot understand the motive behind the theft.