Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway local authorities are urging landowners to check the Residential Zoned Land Tax Draft Map before January 1st 2023.

People can make submissions on the maps, which show lands in the city which will be subject to the new Residential Zoned Land Tax.

The new tax is aimed at increasing housing supply by activating zoned, serviced residential development lands for housing.

The maps are now available on the council websites.