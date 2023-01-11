Local councillors and Electric Skyline agree to engage in more fluid communication

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local councillors and Electric Skyline have agreed to communicate more fluidly going forward.

The firm is responsible for over 100,000 public lights across Ireland.

Electric Skyline this week made a presentation at a meeting of the Loughrea/Gort/Kinvara Municipal District.

Loughrea councillor Moegie Maher says it’s crucial local representatives and the company have open lines of communication:

Electric Skyline also told councillors that by the end of 2022, more than half of all lights across the county were LED, saving the council 75,000 euro on energy costs

That amounts to more than 6,500 LED lights across the county – and an increase of 16 percent compared to the start of the year, when 36% of lights in Galway county were LED.

Meanwhile, over 90 percent of the lighting in the city is LED.