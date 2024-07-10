10 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Local councillor writes to Cabinet Ministers demanding action to help landowners remove roadside Ash Dieback trees

Local councillor writes to Cabinet Ministers demanding action to help landowners remove roadside Ash Dieback trees

A Gort/Kinvara councillor has written to a number of Cabinet Ministers demanding action to help land and property owners to safely remove Ash Dieback trees on roadsides.

Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue says they need urgent financial assistance to undertake the enormous task of mechanically removing the trees.

Ash Dieback was first detected in 2012 and is now widespread – and it’s been predicted it will cause the death of the majority of ash trees over the next 20 years.

Councillor Donohue says Government is unfairly insisting that it’s the sole responsibility of land or home owners to tackle this serious hazard along public roads.

