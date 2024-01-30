Galway Bay FM

30 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Local councillor working with Finance Minister to remove ‘red tape’ over storm humanitarian fund

Share story:
Local councillor working with Finance Minister to remove ‘red tape’ over storm humanitarian fund

Local councillor Martina Kinanne is working with the Finance Minister to remove the ‘red tape’ for businesses accessing humanitarian funding after the recent storms

It comes as the Cabinet considers increasing the total pot to €11m, which will be double the amount that was initially announced last year for those impacted by flooding

However, some businesses have been refused the fund due to having partial funding, while others have been waiting months to get confirmation of acceptance

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Councillor Kinnane says these funds need to be thought out more before they are announced to avoid these anomalies:

 

Share story:

Plans for new housing estate of 74 homes in Claregalway

Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Claregalway of 74 homes. The project, led by O’ Malley construction, would be based at a site beh...

Woman who died after being hit by bus in London was from Cortoon

It’s been confirmed that the Galway woman who died after being hit by a bus in central London yesterday was from Cortoon. Kathleen Finnegan was hit ...

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing estate in Athenry

The approval of a new housing estate in Athenry town has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents. Laurem Construction Ltd was granted permiss...

Forum Connemara to offer free environmental management courses in February

FORUM Connemara is offering free environmental management courses next month. The Dúlra project will look at essential skills for those specialising in t...