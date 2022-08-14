Local Councillor urges people travelling to beaches in Connemara to plan ahead

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A local Fine Gael Councillor has urged people travelling to beaches in Connemara today to plan ahead and park responsibility.

There were concerns yesterday following the illegal parking of cars at Dogs Bay and Gurteen Bay in Roundstone that emergency services would not have been able to access the beaches if needed and Clifden Gardai confirmed to Galway Bay FM news that roads were impassable yesterday because of this.

Councillor Eileen Mannion has asked that everyone travelling to beaches to please park responsibly, adding that a day out at the beach should be an enjoyable experience for everyone and everyone needs to play their part and show consideration to others.