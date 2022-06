Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is slamming a spate of vandalism at Loughrea walks over recent days.

Loughrea Councillor Mogie Maher says Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents which have seen thousands of euros worth of damage done.

He says the timber safety fencing along the walkway has been kicked apart for the last three consecutive nights.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Maher said the vandalism must stop: