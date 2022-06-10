Local councillor says”bureaucracy gone mad” as Ballinderreen NS faces loss of teacher

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is slamming a decision by the department of education to reduce the number of teachers at Ballinderreen National School

Councillor Joe Byrne says ‘bureaucracy has gone mad’ following the departments refusal to retain the current compliment of teachers for September.

Last September the school submitted their enrollment numbers for September 2022, and were one short of the 194 students needed to maintain current teacher levels.

The school has since appealed the decision due to a further 6 students enrolling for September 2022.

Following the appeals refusal, the school is now forced to divide the 4th, 5th and 6th classes into two classes of 36 students each.

Councillor Byrne says the decision by the department is not fair on students, parents and teachers: