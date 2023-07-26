Local councillor says scrapping election posters would be ‘stymieing of democracy’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Should election posters be banned?

A question that’s been debated extensively in recent years, particularly in light of the need to accelerate climate action.

At County Hall this week, one local councillor said the scrapping of election posters would be a serious mistake that would amount to a ‘stymieing of democracy’

Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn says she’s a major supporter of positive climate action – but scrapping election posters is not the right approach.

She’s been speaking to David Nevin