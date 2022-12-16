Local councillor says Irish Water need to “get their act together” over supply interruptions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor says Irish Water need to “get their act together” when it comes to supply interruptions.

Councillor Lyons is raising concerns with the water supply in his own area of Knocknacarra.

Meanwhile, customers in Gort are also facing water outages due to mechnical fault at the Water Treatment Plant caused by the freezing conditions.

The council and Irish Water say supply will not be restored until later this evening.

Councillor Lyons claims Irish Water are not proactive enough in dealing with supply issues: