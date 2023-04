From Galway Bay FM newsroom: A local councillor says his “thoughts are with the family” following the unexplained death of a man in Galway yesterday.

Gardaí in Galway have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in “unexplained circumstances”.

The man, who was in his 40s, was found in Ballybane yesterday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Councillor Michael Crowe says it’s a tragic situation.