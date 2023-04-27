Local councillor says funding allocation for St. Fursa’s Hall in Headford is a “life-line”

Galway Bay fm newsroom -A local councillor say funding announced for St Fursa’s Hall in Headford is a “life-line” that’ll allow the community to “breath easy” for a few more months.

€3,000 was allocated to the hall through the latest round of the Community Support Scheme announced yesterday.

Previously, concerns had been expressed that the hall would have to close its doors due to unprecedented electricity bills.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says community groups are providing a vital service – and must be supported.