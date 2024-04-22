Local councillor hopeful Tuam bypass works will finish before Friday

There’s much frustration today over traffic congestion in Tuam caused by road works which are scheduled to last until Friday

Emergency resurfacing works commenced last night along the Tuam Bypass, causing delays of up to 40 minutes at peak times.

The sections closed are the Northbound and Southbound Carriageways at Junction 20 Tuam to Milltown Roundabout

At the Ballygaddy Junction, the Northbound and Southbound On-Slips to the Tuam By-Pass are also closed.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Tuam councillor Donagh Killilea said he is hopeful the works will be completed before Friday