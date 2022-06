Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is voicing frustration over an ongoing lack of a traffic management plan for Oranmore.

Councillor Jim Cuddy told a meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore district that it’s still nowhere to be seen despite being in the pipeline for years.

He says funding is now available – but the county council must still wait for approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Councillor Cuddy says it simply cannot wait any longer.