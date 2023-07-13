Local councillor expresses reservations about approved social housing development in Ardrahan

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gort-Kinvara Councillor PJ Murphy has expressed reservations about an approved social housing development in Ardrahan village.

A 10-house development in the Caisleán Raithin estate was approved at a recent Loughrea council meeting following a lengthy discussion.

Although Councillor Murphy agrees additional housing is needed in the village, he feels some sites should be set aside for local buyers.

He feels the focus should move away from social housing to make way for more affordable housing: