On ACE with Gary McMahon this evening from 7.00pm - Gary is joined by Finghín (Fin-een) Collins from Music for Galway to hear about their annual Midwinter Festival coming up next week. Gary also speaks to Maria Fleming about the First Fortnight Festival series of arts happenings supporting mental health all over the country plus a great ticket giveaway for opera lovers! Brought to you in association with Bradleys Bar Labane with music every Saturday night and sports all weekend. Bardleys Bar Labane, in the heart of the community for all your social and family celebrations. Visit @bradleysbarlabane Facebook for more details. #ACE #GaryMcMahon