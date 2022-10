Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn has been elected to the Fianna Fail National Executive.

The Athenry-Oranmore councillor was elected to the 15 person committee at the party Ard Fheis over the weekend.

The National Executive,or Ard Chomhairle, is the oversight committee of the party.

Councillor Herterich Quinn outlines her priorities for her multi-year term.